RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Indicative Notice For 2,570 Posts Out; Check Details Here

RRB JE Recruitment 2025

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an indicative notice soliciting online applications for several technical positions, namely Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), under CEN No. 05/2025. The online application procedure will commence on October 31, 2025 and will be open until November 30, 2025 (11:59 p.m.). Registration can only be filed online using the official RRB websites.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive includes a total of 2,570 tentative posts for positions such as Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The pay level, as per the 7th CPC, is Level 6, with an initial pay of ₹35,400 per month.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follow:

1. Education qualification: For the Junior Engineer position, candidates must have a Diploma or Degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Engineering, S&T, or a relevant stream from a recognised university. For the Depot Material Superintendent, a Diploma or Degree in Engineering from any discipline is required. For the Chemical Supervisor and Metallurgical Supervisor posts, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Science with Physics and Chemistry, securing a minimum of 55% marks.

2. Age limit: Applicants should be between 18 and 33 years old as of January 1, 2026.

Note: To avoid difficulty and delay, RRB has asked candidates to verify their primary data using Aadhaar during the online application procedure. The name and date of birth in Aadhaar have to exactly match those on the Class 10 certificate.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for the RRB JE 2025 exam varies by category. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved category are required to pay Rs. 500 as the application fee. For candidates from SC/ST/Minorities/EWS categories, the fee is Rs. 250, while Ex-Servicemen, PwBDs, Female, and Transgender candidates also need to pay Rs. 250 as the application fee.