UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 128 Posts; Check Syllabus & Other Details Here

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 | sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: The online application process for the position of Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) is going to end today, October 7, 2025, by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Aspirants can submit their applications on UKSSSC's official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification Release Date: 12-09-2025

2. Start of Application Process: 17-09-2025

3. Last Date to Apply: 07-10-2025

4. Dates for Correcting Application Form: 10-10-2025 to 12-10-2025

5. Tentative Date of Written Examination: 18-01-2026

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive intends to fill 128 assistant teacher positions. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Assistant Teacher L.T. (Special Education Teacher) (Garhwal Division): 74

2. Assistant Teacher L.T. (Special Education Teacher) (Kumaon Division): 54

Note: The pay scale for these positions is ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 under Level-07 of the pay matrix.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants in the Unreserved/OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 300, while SC/ST/EWS/PwD applicants must pay Rs 150.

Direct link to apply

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Education qualification and selection process

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree along with a B.Ed qualification. The age limit for applicants is between 21 and 42 years. The selection process will include a Written Examination followed by Document Verification.

Read the official notification here

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Syllabus

The Special Education Teacher exam consists of two parts, each carrying 50 marks.

Part A includes Academic Aptitude, Reasoning, and General Knowledge. Academic Aptitude covers topics like the history, philosophy, and psychology of education, inclusive education, ICT, and socio-economic sensitivity. The Reasoning section tests verbal and non-verbal abilities such as coding-decoding, series, classification, and blood relations. The General Knowledge section includes questions on Uttarakhand’s history, geography, biodiversity, and general Indian topics like books, awards, and science.

Part B focuses on the efficiency test for Special Education Teachers. It includes areas such as needs and assessment of children with disabilities, theories of human growth and development, learning and teaching theories, inclusive education policies, curriculum design and evaluation, and intervention and teaching strategies. Candidates are also expected to know about assistive technologies, therapeutic interventions, and vocational training. Each section assesses understanding of inclusive education, modern teaching methods, and relevant educational policies.