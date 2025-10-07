 UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 128 Posts; Check Syllabus & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 128 Posts; Check Syllabus & Other Details Here

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 128 Posts; Check Syllabus & Other Details Here

The application process for the position of Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) is going to end today, October 7, 2025, by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 | sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: The online application process for the position of Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) is going to end today, October 7, 2025, by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Aspirants can submit their applications on UKSSSC's official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification Release Date: 12-09-2025

2. Start of Application Process: 17-09-2025

FPJ Shorts
JEE Main 2026: NTA Opens Demo Registration At demo.nta.nic.in; Official Applications Expected Soon
JEE Main 2026: NTA Opens Demo Registration At demo.nta.nic.in; Official Applications Expected Soon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Foreign Currency Settlement System In GIFT IFSC, Facilitating Seamless Transactions
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Foreign Currency Settlement System In GIFT IFSC, Facilitating Seamless Transactions
Members Of Sikh Community In Mumbai Seek Direct Air Connectivity To Nanded From Navi Mumbai Airport
Members Of Sikh Community In Mumbai Seek Direct Air Connectivity To Nanded From Navi Mumbai Airport
From Startup Hustle To Silicon Valley's Doorstep, Ragini Das Finally Joins Google Where It Once Said No
From Startup Hustle To Silicon Valley's Doorstep, Ragini Das Finally Joins Google Where It Once Said No

3. Last Date to Apply: 07-10-2025

4. Dates for Correcting Application Form: 10-10-2025 to 12-10-2025

5. Tentative Date of Written Examination: 18-01-2026

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive intends to fill 128 assistant teacher positions. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Assistant Teacher L.T. (Special Education Teacher) (Garhwal Division): 74

2. Assistant Teacher L.T. (Special Education Teacher) (Kumaon Division): 54

Note: The pay scale for these positions is ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 under Level-07 of the pay matrix.

Read Also
IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
article-image

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants in the Unreserved/OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 300, while SC/ST/EWS/PwD applicants must pay Rs 150.

Direct link to apply

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Education qualification and selection process

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree along with a B.Ed qualification. The age limit for applicants is between 21 and 42 years. The selection process will include a Written Examination followed by Document Verification.

Read the official notification here

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Syllabus

The Special Education Teacher exam consists of two parts, each carrying 50 marks.

Part A includes Academic Aptitude, Reasoning, and General Knowledge. Academic Aptitude covers topics like the history, philosophy, and psychology of education, inclusive education, ICT, and socio-economic sensitivity. The Reasoning section tests verbal and non-verbal abilities such as coding-decoding, series, classification, and blood relations. The General Knowledge section includes questions on Uttarakhand’s history, geography, biodiversity, and general Indian topics like books, awards, and science.

Part B focuses on the efficiency test for Special Education Teachers. It includes areas such as needs and assessment of children with disabilities, theories of human growth and development, learning and teaching theories, inclusive education policies, curriculum design and evaluation, and intervention and teaching strategies. Candidates are also expected to know about assistive technologies, therapeutic interventions, and vocational training. Each section assesses understanding of inclusive education, modern teaching methods, and relevant educational policies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2026: NTA Opens Demo Registration At demo.nta.nic.in; Official Applications Expected Soon

JEE Main 2026: NTA Opens Demo Registration At demo.nta.nic.in; Official Applications Expected Soon

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For December 2025 TEE To October 20; Check Details Here

IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For December 2025 TEE To October 20; Check Details Here

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: 139 New Seats Added, Allotment Result To Be Announced Tomorrow

MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: 139 New Seats Added, Allotment Result To Be Announced Tomorrow

ICAI To Release CA Foundation, Inter, And Final September 2025 Results In First Week Of November;...

ICAI To Release CA Foundation, Inter, And Final September 2025 Results In First Week Of November;...

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 128 Posts; Check Syllabus & Other...

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 128 Posts; Check Syllabus & Other...