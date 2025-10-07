UGC Approves 101 Universities For Online And Distance Learning Courses In 2025-26

List of HEIs Offering ODL, Online Programmes | Official Website

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a new list of higher educational institutions (HEIs) authorised to run Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for the 2025-26 academic year, commencing in July-August 2025.

Universities and Programmes Approved

For the next academic year, 101 universities and 20 category-1 institutions have been approved to provide ODL programmes, of which 113 universities will be offering online courses and 13 institutions will operate Online Learning (OL) programmes.

The recognition is based on applications filed by HEIs under UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, together with all forms of amendments. Institutions have been analysed to verify conformity with regulations, such as initial qualifications, admission mode, duration of programmes, credit hours, and geographical area.

Compliance and Regulatory Guidelines

Central, State, and Private universities are not required to obtain prior AICTE approval for ODL/online undergraduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate diploma programmes in Management, Computer Applications, and Travel & Tourism. Deemed-to-be universities need to apply for AICTE approval prior to offering such programmes.

HEIs are required to comply with all regulatory requirements, including seat capacities, learner support centres, and submission of correct admission information on the DEB web portal.

Admission Timeline

The deadline for admitting learners into recognised ODL and online programs is October 15, 2025. Institutions should also provide admission data through the reverse API on the DEB portal for the academic year starting July-August 2025.

Accountability of HEIs

According to the notification, UGC has stated that HEIs will be held entirely accountable for any misleading information or ODL/online regulation violations. Non-compliance can attract penalties, such as action in accordance with Regulation 7 of UGC (ODL & Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020.

The recognised institutions and universities that have been sanctioned to provide ODL and online courses for 2025-26 have been annexed in the formal UGC notification. Students as well as institutions are requested to adhere strictly to UGC guidelines to maintain smooth implementation of the academic year.

