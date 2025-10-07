JEE Main 2026: NTA Opens Demo Registration At demo.nta.nic.in; Official Applications Expected Soon

JEE Main 2026 Demo Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the registration demo link for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 today, October 7, 2025, at demo.nta.nic.in. The purpose of this action is to assist prospective applicants in becoming acquainted with the online registration procedure prior to the formal application period.

Registration for JEE Main 2026, one of India's most important engineering admission exams, will open on the NTA's schedule. According to media reports, applications are anticipated to open in October 2025, however the actual registration dates have not yet been disclosed.

When registration opens, candidates can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026: Exam session

Two sessions: January 2026 and April 2026

JEE Main 2026: Eligibility criteria

Qualifying Exam Year: Students appearing in 2026 and who passed Class 12 in 2024 or 2025 are eligible.

Subjects Required: Physics and Mathematics are mandatory; one additional subject must be chosen from Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, or Technical Vocational.

Minimum Score: No minimum marks are required to appear for JEE Mains 2026.

Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for appearing in JEE Mains 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Demo Registration: Steps to access the demo registration link

To experience the demo registration process, candidates can take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to demo.nta.nic.in to register for the JEE Main 2026 demo.

Step 2: To comprehend the registration procedure, attentively read the instructions.

Step 3: To understand the registration process, enter your academic and personal information.

Step 4: To get a feel for the real application process, check all entries before submitting.

Note: Candidates must fill out the official application as soon as the window opens; the demo does not amount to actual registration.

Direct link to access demo link

JEE Main 2026: Exam pattern and marking scheme

Paper 1 – B.E./B.Tech

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 3 hours

Subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (25 questions each)

Total Questions: 75

Maximum Marks: 300

Marking Scheme:

- Correct answer: +4 marks

- Incorrect answer: -1 mark

- Unanswered: 0 marks

Paper 2A – B.Arch

Mode: Online test + offline Drawing section

Duration: 3 hours

Sections: Mathematics, Aptitude, Drawing

Total Questions: 77

Maximum Marks: 400

Marking Scheme:

- Correct answer: +4 marks

- Wrong answer: -1 mark

- Unanswered: 0 marks

Paper 2B – B.Planning

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 3 hours

Sections: Mathematics, Aptitude, Planning

Total Questions: 100

Maximum Marks: 400

Marking Scheme:

- Correct answer: +4 marks

- Incorrect answer: -1 mark

- Unanswered: 0 marks

JEE Main 2026:

As there are thousands of spots available in prestigious institutions like Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), it is imperative that applicants comprehend the requirements, format, and scoring system.