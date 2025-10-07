Palghar: 2 Final-Year Students Die In Suspected Suicide After Jumping From 18th Floor Of Under-Construction Building In Virar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: In a shocking incident, two college students allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 18th floor of an under-construction building in Virar (West) on Monday night. The tragic incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the Bolinj area.

About The Case

According to police officials, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, leaving the motive behind the act unclear.

The security guard of the building reported hearing a loud thud around 9:30 p.m. and, upon checking, found the bodies of two young men lying in a pool of blood. The Arnala Maritime Police reached the scene shortly after being informed.

The deceased have been identified as Sham Ghorai (20) and Aditya Ramsingh (21), both residents of Achole in Nalasopara. The duo were final-year undergraduate students at Rahul International College, Nalasopara.

Police conducted a panchnama and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Senior Police Inspector Vijay Patil of Arnala Sagari Police Station said an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the suicide.

