 Mumbai Accident: 29-Year-Old Drunk Driver Crashes Car On Coastal Road Bridge, Damages Public Property
The incident took place around 10:57 p.m. near Naman Jana Building, opposite the bridge leading towards Prabhadevi. Battiwala, who was driving an Ertiga car, allegedly drove the vehicle dangerously and negligently on a public road under the influence of alcohol, endangering his own life as well as that of others.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Mumbai Accident: Speeding Car Breaks Coastal Road Railing, Plunges Into Arabian Sea; Driver Rescued | File

Mumbai: A case has been registered under Sections 281, 125, 324(3), 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act against one Farshogar Darayush Battiwala (29) for reckless and drunken driving on the Coastal Road Northbound near Worli on October 6 late night.

About The Incident

According to the complaint lodged by Police Naik Mushir Rashid Tadvi (49), attached to the Worli Police Station, the incident took place around 10:57 p.m. near Naman Jana Building, opposite the bridge leading towards Prabhadevi.

During the incident, he crashed into the roadside railing, causing damage to public property and his vehicle. Following the incident, Worli Police registered an FIR under the aforementioned sections and initiated further investigation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

