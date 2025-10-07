JNVST Admission 2026: Registration Process For Class 9 & 11 Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026 |

JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will finish the registration procedure for JNVST Class 9 and 11 Admission today, October 7, 2025. Parents, guardians, and applicants who wish to submit applications for admission can find the registration link on NVS's official website at navodaya.gov.in. The selection test will take place on February 7, 2026.

JNVST Admission 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for classes 9th and 11th are:

Class 9: Those who are genuine inhabitants of the district in question may apply, and they must also be residents of that district. The applicant has to be born between May 1, 2011 and July 31, 2013 (both days inclusive). The prospectus provides complete qualifying information.

Class 11: The applicant must be a Class X student at a government/government-recognised school (affiliated to CBSE or any other State Education Board/other government-recognised Board) in the district where Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located during the academic year 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026 session)/ 2025 (January to December 2025 session). The candidate should have been born between June 1, 2009 and July 31, 2011 (both days inclusive).

JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application for the Class 9, 11 selection test, applicants should follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026 links.

Step 3: After this, candidates should enter their registration details and register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the form and then make the payment.

Step 6: Review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for Class 9

Click here to apply for Class 11

JNVST Admission 2026: Documents required

The following documents are required for filling out the Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 and 11 Admission Form for the academic session 2026–27. Students must provide a copy of their birth certificate and eligibility proof as per NVS norms. For the rural quota, a certificate from the district administration confirming that the student studied in a rural area school in Class 10 is mandatory. Other essential documents include a residence certificate, a copy of the Aadhaar card, a study detail certificate from the previous school, a medical certificate, a category certificate, and a disability certificate (if applicable)