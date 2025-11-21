RRC Northern Railway Apprentice 2025: Registration Begins From November 25 For 4,116 Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice 2025 | Image: Canva

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway, has announced the recruitment of 4,116 Apprentice posts across various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official RRC Northern Railway website, rrcnr.org, starting November 25, 2025. The registration window will remain open until December 24, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class or its equivalent under 10+2 system with at least 50% marks and should also possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade recognised by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of applicants should be 15 to 24 years as of December 24, 2025.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on merit, calculated as the average of marks obtained in Matriculation/SSC/10th and ITI examinations, giving equal weightage to both. In case of a tie, preference will be given to older candidates, and if birth dates are identical, candidates who passed matriculation earlier will be prioritised. A final merit list will be prepared cluster, trade, and community-wise in descending order of marks.

Application Fee

The examination fee is ₹100, which can be submitted online by the candidate. No examination fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwBD and women candidates. Fee payment by cash/cheque/demand draft/offline will not be accepted.

Important Dates

Registration Start: 25 November 2025

Registration End: 24 December 2025

The candidates are advised to complete the online registration well in time to avoid last-minute problems. Candidates must keep visiting rrcnr.org for updates.

RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- rrcnr.net.in

Step 2: Click on the link RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to fill out the application form and upload the required documents on the portal

Step 4: Candidates will have to pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

RRC NR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 PDF Direct Link