Miscreants Harass Coaching Girl Students, Spark Panic With Bike Rally In UP's Mainpuri | Viral VIDEO | X

Mainpuri, January 5: A disturbing scene from Mainpuri city has sparked concern among residents after a video showing reckless bike riders harassing young girls went viral on social media. This incident has been recorded in a very narrow road of Kotwali, where bikers were seen moving very rashly and creating panic and openly misbehaving with girls returning from tuition classes.

The video, shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), features some youngsters riding bikes at a high speed in residential lanes, beeping horns, and making obscene comments against female students. At several points, the bikers appear to deliberately slow down near the girls and commenting on them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking note of the viral video, the Mainpuri police responded on X, stating that action has been initiated. In its post, the police said, "In the said matter, the officer in charge of Kotwali has been instructed to conduct an investigation and take necessary legal action."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the follow up statement, the police acknowledged that the bike rally by miscreants in the Kotwali area had created fear among the public.

"In the viral video, some youths taking part in the rally can be clearly seen misbehaving with female coaching students. The video has come to the notice of the police and an investigation has been started," the police said.