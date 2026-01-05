UP Board Releases Class 10, 12 Pre-Boards 2026 Exam Schedule 2026; Exams From January 8

Image: Canva

UP Board Class 10, 12 Pre-Boards 2026 Exam Schedule 2026: The UPMSP 10th and 12th Pre-exam schedule 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. The UP 10th and 12th pre-board exams are scheduled for January 8–21, 2026, according to reports. Students who are scheduled to take the UPMSP 10th and 12th Board Exam in 2026 must show up on time for their pre-board exams.

Prior to the UP board exam 2026, which is set for February and March of that year, the pre-board exams are regarded as a practice test. Particularly for students in class 10 who are taking the exam for the first time, the pre-boards will provide candidates a sense of what to expect in the main exams, help them manage their time during the exam, and provide an overall impression of taking the yearly board exams.

Pre-board exams must be administered by all UP board-affiliated private, government-aided, and unaided schools.

According to authorities, schools are required to finish and post their practical tests and internal assessment results on the portal before the deadline.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule 2026: Practical Exam Dates & Divisions

Phase 1: January 24 to February 1, 2026

Excluding: January 29 and 30, 2026

Divisions covered: Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti

Phase 2: February 2 to February 9, 2026

Divisions covered: Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur