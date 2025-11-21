 CGPSC SSE Result 2025: Final Merit List Out; Details Here
CGPSC SSE Result 2025: Final Merit List Out; Details Here

The final merit list for the State Service test (SSE) 2024 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on the official website, psc.cg.gov.in. 643 applicants has been shortlisted. The final merit list contains crucial information such as roll numbers, dates of birth, names, ranks, scores, and post preferences.

Sakshi Gupta
Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
CGPSC SSE 2025 Final Merit List

CGPSC SSE Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final merit list for the State Service test (SSE) 2024, which includes results from both the written main test and the interview round. Applicants who participated in the interview can now access the merit list on the official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

Following the interviews, 643 applicants were pronounced successful, and a merit list was created accordingly. The final merit list contains crucial information such as roll numbers, dates of birth, names, ranks, scores, and post preferences.

Click here for the final merit list

"Out of the 643 candidates shortlisted for the interview, the number of absent candidates remained nil. Thus, interviews of all 643 candidates were conducted," the notice reads.

article-image

CGPSC SSE Result 2025: Toppers' names

The five toppers are:

1st Rank: Devesh Prasad Sahu- 773.5 marks

2nd Rank: Swapnil Verma – 769.5 marks

3rd Rank: Yeshwant Kumar Dewangan – 769 marks

4th Rank: Poleshwar Sahu – 767 marks

5th Rank: Paras Sharma – 758 marks

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment campaign, announced under Advertisement No. 03/2024, seeks to fill 246 positions in 17 state services within the Department of General Administration.

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The SSE 2024 selection procedure began with a preliminary examination on December 4, 2024, which was followed by the main examination on April 26, 27, and 28, 2025. The interview process, which took place from November 10 to 20, 2025, shortlisted individuals based on their overall performance.

What is CGPSC?

The CGPSC continues to play an important role in providing government job opportunities to qualified applicants throughout Chhattisgarh. With the distribution of this merit list, those selected can now move forward with their appointments in the state service.

