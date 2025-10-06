TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 11; Check Documents List Here

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025 | Canva

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the registration date for Assistant Public Prosecutors (Category - 6) in Telangana State Prosecution Service. Applicants can apply for these positions via tslprb.in until October 11, 2025.

The official notice reads, "Considering that there were continual public holidays in the later part of the last week and keeping in view the fact that only 2,193 or 30% of the 7,183 registered aspirants could submit their Online Applications by 1 p m on 5th October (today), it has been decided to extend the last date of submission of A P P Online Application till 11th October 2025, Saturday (up to 5 p m)."

The recruitment drive intends to fill 118 jobs, 50 of which are for Multi Zone I and 68 for Multi Zone II.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The applicant must be under the age of 34 as of July 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been reduced for applicants from reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Aspirants must hold a bachelor's degree in any field, as well as a bachelor's degree in law (LLB / BL) from any Indian university. Candidates who completed a five-year Law education following their Intermediate are also qualified.

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website tgprb.in

Step 2: Go to the “Apply Online” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Documents required

Candidates must submit documents including: proof of date of birth, educational qualification, Bar Council enrollment and practice certificates, study/residence certificate, latest community certificate, non-creamy layer/EWS certificates (where applicable), disability certificate (if applicable), sports merit/NCC/service/army discharge certificates as relevant.

Read the official notification here

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the SC/ST category (natives of Telangana) must pay a fee of Rs 1,000. All other applicants are required to pay Rs 2,000.