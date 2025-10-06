BSEB Inter Exams 2026: Registration Deadline Extended For Class 12 Students Till October 12

BSEB Inter Exams 2026 | Official Website

BSEB Inter Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the date for registration for the Intermediate (Class 12) Annual Exams 2026. Applicants can register online and pay the application fee up to October 12, 2025, through the official portal at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Extension Granted for Student Convenience

Previously, students were able to upload their exam forms online from September 19 to October 5, 2025. In keeping with student convenience, now the board has extended the duration till October 12, 2025, providing additional time for the submission of forms and fees.

Mandatory Upload of Dummy Registration Certificates

According to the notification, only those students whose dummy registration certificates, properly signed by them, their parents/guardians, and the school head, are uploaded on the portal, will be permitted to fill in the online exam application forms. Such students who do not do so will not be permitted to appear for the Intermediate Annual Exam 2026.

Two Types of Application Forms

For regular and independent students (session 2024-26), the online form has two components – Part A and Part B, pre-filled with simple registration information. Part B needs to be filled in by the students, while no modifications are permitted in Part A.

For previous session students, compartmental candidates, and qualifying category candidates, an integrated single application form has been uploaded for submission purposes.

Role of School Principals

School principals will download the application forms and registration certificates, provide them to students, and ensure forms get submitted as well as signed correctly. The fee payment is also checked by the principal and the submitted forms are uploaded online from October 6 to October 12, 2025.

Fee Submission and Helpdesk

Students need to make sure that examination fees are credited by October 11, as only after confirmation of fee, online applications can be submitted. For technical issues, students can reach BSEB through helpline number 0612-2230039 or email address bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com.