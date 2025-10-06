BSPHCL 2025 Result Declared For Technician, Clerk & Other Posts; Get Download Link Here

BSPHCL Result 2025 | Official Website

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025: The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) on Monday released the results for Technician Grade 3, Correspondence Clerk, and Store Assistant vacancies on its portal at bsphcl.co.in. As many as 2,156 Technician Grade III positions will be recruited for this recruitment process. The result PDF can be downloaded directly from the portal by candidates who have written the examination.

The Technician Grade III recruitment exam was held in Bihar between July 11 and July 22, 2025. The candidates who sat for the exam can now view their result status, subject-wise marks, and other details on the official BSPHCL website.

The online result PDF contains crucial information like the name of the candidate, category, date of exam, subject-wise marks, status of the result, etc. Candidates should double-check all the details carefully since these will be indicated on the final marksheet released subsequently.

What's Next?

With the results announced now, selected candidates must get ready for the next phases of selection, such as document verification. BSPHCL has asked the candidates to be ready with their documents and check the official website on certain regular intervals for updates and further guidance.

Read Also BSEB Inter Exams 2026: Registration Deadline Extended For Class 12 Students Till October 12

BSPHCL Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bsphcl.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link BSPHCL Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the application number and password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the BSPHCL Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the BSPHCL Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 Direct Link