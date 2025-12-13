Caught On Camera: Class 10 Student Dies of Heart Attack In Classroom During Lecture In AP's Konaseema

CCTV screengrab | X/@TeluguScribe

Konaseema: Nowadays, cases of heart attacks among the younger generation have become increasingly common. Videos of people suffering heart attacks at the gym, during family functions, or while dancing have been seen many times. This time, an incident from Ramachandrapuram in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh shows a minor girl suffering a heart attack.

A student named Nallamilli Siri suffered a heart attack while attending a classroom lecture. The shocking incident was captured on the classroom’s CCTV camera. The incident took place on Saturday at around 9:45 am.

The video shows the girl sitting on the first bench suddenly collapsing. The professor, who was writing on the board, rushes over and picks her up. Other students also help him.

Nallamilli Siri was rushed to hospital for treatment. However, doctors informed the family that she had already passed away. Nallamilli Siri hailed from Pasalapudi village in the Konaseema district and was 15 years old. A case has been registered in the matter.

Earlier this month, in a separate incident from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, a sixth-grade student died of a heart attack while writing an exam.