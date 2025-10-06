Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police Called - VIDEO

Mumbai: Chaos erupted at Mithibai College on Friday after parents of degree students created a scene over the strict 75% attendance rule, forcing the management to call in the police. The situation spiraled out of control to such an extent that the college had to be evacuated.

Parents protest over attendance shortage

The drama unfolded when some degree college students were reportedly barred from sitting for exams due to falling short of the mandatory 75% attendance mark. Students said the shortage was as little as 2–3% in some cases, which infuriated several parents.

Groups of agitated parents gathered outside the principal’s office to demand leniency. According to students present on campus, two mothers allegedly began kicking the principal’s office door when they were denied entry.

Guards, staff caught in the middle

The student said, when security guards tried to restrain the parents, they too were manhandled. “They kicked the guards as well when they intervened,” one student claimed.

The altercation reportedly escalated when family members of staff arrived and arguments turned more heated. At least one person was injured during the scuffle, though details remain unclear.

College authorities, fearing the situation could get further out of hand, contacted the police for assistance. A video circulating on social media showed police officers were present on campus to bring the situation under control.

“The entire college was evacuated. Students were asked to leave immediately after the police arrived,” another student said.

Sources within the college claimed that the principal received threats during the chaos. One of the parents allegedly warned her, saying, “Aap pit jaoge… aapko bol raha hu.” This prompted the administration to tighten security around her office.

Attendance policy sparks debate

Mithibai College, as all Mumbai University-affiliated colleges, has the 75% compulsory attendance policy for degree students. Although the rule has been controversial since time immemorial, Friday's incident put the issue sharply in focus again.

Students argued that being denied exams because of being short by 2–3% is not fair, given that so many are working part-time and interning while enduring lengthy commutes. Parents, however, stepping into aggression has now begun to express concerns about campus safety and discipline.

The management of the college has not made any comments as of now.