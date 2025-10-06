BOM Admit Card 2025 Out At bankofmaharashtra.in; Details Here

BOM Admit Card 2025 |

BOM Admit Card 2025: The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has issued hall tickets for the recruitment of Generalist Officer Scale II - Project 2025-26. Applicants can download their admit cards from BOM's official website, bankofmaharashtra.in.

The exam is scheduled for October 12, 2025, to fill 350 slots. Applications were accepted from September 10 to 30, 2025.

How to download the BOM Admit Card 2025?

To view the hall ticket, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOM at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Step 2: Go to the Current Openings—Recruitment Project 2025-26 Phase II in scale II, III, IV, V, and VI, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Generalist Officer Scale II-Project 2025-26 admit card link.

Step 4: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Details on the BOM hall ticket 2025

The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, registration number or roll number, and password. It will also include information about the exam venue, exam date, and reporting time. Additionally, candidates will find a list of documents that must be carried to the examination centre along with essential instructions and guidelines to be followed during the exam.