JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?

JEE Main Correction Window 2026

JEE Main Correction Window 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stated that applicants for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 1 will have a one-time opportunity to alter their application details. The correction window will be open from December 1 to December 2, 2025, until 11:50 p.m.

JEE Main Correction Window 2026: What can be edited?

The NTA has outlined the details candidates can modify during the correction window. The following areas can be edited:

1. Only one personal detail, such as the candidate’s name, father’s name, or mother’s name, can be corrected.

2. Academic information, such as Class 10 and Class 12 details, along with the state code of eligibility, can be fully revised.

3. Examination city (subject to availability) and medium of examination may also be changed, depending on the registered address.

4. Other fully editable fields include date of birth, gender, category, sub-category or PwD status (if not verified through UDIP), and the candidate’s signature.

5. Additionally, candidates are allowed to modify their paper selection, and those who registered using an alternate ID proof may update their Aadhaar details.

Note: Certain fields—including mobile number, email address, permanent and present address, emergency contact details, and photograph—cannot be edited.

JEE Main Correction Window 2026: How to edit the form?

To edit the form, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the correction window and then log in with the details such as application number, password/DOB.

Step 3: Now, open the edit application form and make the necessary changes.

Step 5: Next, upload the documents, and make the payment of the extra fee (if applicable).

Step 6: Now, review the form carefully and then submit.

Step 7: Download the updated form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

JEE Main 2026: Correction fees

During the procedure of editing, aspirants may be required to pay an extra cost, if applicable. The agency has also underlined that already paid fees would not be returned under any circumstances.

JEE Main 2026: Registration last date

The deadline to submit the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application form is November 27, 2025, and the NTA has indicated that the registration deadline will not be extended.