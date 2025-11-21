Marathi Missing From The Signboards Of 153 English Schools In Thane |

Thane: The government has taken many decisions to ensure Marathi gets the status of a classical language. After making the signboards of shops and establishments in the state mandatory in Marathi, it is mandatory for school nameplates to also be in Marathi. However, it has been revealed that 60 percent of the schools in Thane have still ignored this decision, which is a serious matter. It has been shocking to find that out of 401 English schools within the Municipal Corporation limits, only 248 schools have put up Marathi signboards. The remaining 153 schools have ignored this.

Education Department's orders

Youth Sena's Senate members had demanded the Mumbai University that all colleges under the Mumbai University should have their nameplates in Marathi. The administration decided to have the nameplates of all colleges in Marathi.

A demand was also made that the nameplates of schools and junior colleges should also be in Marathi. As per the government's directives, the education department issued orders to the English medium schools in the Thane Municipal Corporation area to put up Marathi nameplates.

No action taken

There are 401 English medium schools in the Thane Municipal Corporation area. Out of these, only 248 schools have put up Marathi signboards. These schools also submitted a report to the Education Department of the Municipal Corporation. No action has been taken by the remaining 153 schools to put up Marathi nameplates yet.

Will send a proposal

The 153 English schools have not put up Marathi signboards yet. Now the Education Department of the Thane Municipal Corporation has taken a step against them. A notice will be sent to the concerned schools. The Education Department has warned that if the Marathi signboards are not put up within the next 8 days, the school recognition will be cancelled. Such a proposal will be sent.

"Despite Marathi nameplates being mandatory, many schools did not follow the rules. The government has directed the concerned institutions to start administrative action for not following the rules." Kamalakant Mhetre, Education Officer, Thane Municipal Corporation.

