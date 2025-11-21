Egg Prices Hit All-Time High In Maharashtra As Supply Shrinks, Winter Demand Surges | Image used for representation

A supply-demand imbalance in the egg market has pushed the wholesale prices of eggs to an all-time high of over Rs 7 apiece in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with minor variations in other parts of Maharashtra, officials and wholesalers said on Wednesday.

The shortfall is estimated at 1.5 crore per day, while the demand for eggs in the winter season is approximately three crore per day in Maharashtra.

Disease Outbreaks Hit Production

Animal Husbandry Department's additional commissioner Shitalkumar Mukane attributed the deficit to outbreaks of bird-related diseases in major supply hubs in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the rainy season.

"Poultry owners in AP and Tamil Nadu refrained from replacing infected birds immediately despite the outbreaks of bird-related diseases, which critically impacted overall production volumes. The onset of chilly weather naturally boosts the consumption and demand for eggs", he said.

Mukane said the import of eggs from major producing states, particularly Tamil Nadu, has significantly increased.

Inter-State Supplies Also Affected

"As these states are unable to meet the supply commitments within the country, the supply of eggs to Maharashtra from Tamil Nadu has also been affected", he added.

Consumers Face Higher Retail Rates

Customers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had to buy eggs at approximately Rs 8 per piece due to the increased rate.

Favourable Phase for Poultry Producers

Some poultry businessmen, however, believe that despite the high prices for consumers, the market is currently favourable for producers.

"Eggs are currently yielding good returns. A good rainfall in the (Marathwada) region has pushed down the cost of corn, a key ingredient in poultry feed," said Feroz Pinjari, a poultry businessman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He said the current wholesale rate of Rs 7.10 per egg is significantly higher than the Rs 6.10 to 6.30 per piece recorded on the same day last year.

Changing Diet Trends Boost Demand

Anita Jinturkar, a poultry expert from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra under Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University, attributed the surge in demand to changing consumer habits.

"People are increasingly choosing eggs for their high nutritional value and the low possibility of adulteration. Furthermore, eggs have found a stable place in popular dishes like samosas and Biryani, and other egg recipes are also easy to make. Poultries receiving good rates for the produce is a positive development," Jinturkar added.

