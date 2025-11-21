 Navi Mumbai News: 90-Year-Old Woman Found Brutally Killed At Home In Uran
Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 02:09 AM IST
article-image
Uran Village Shocked As 90-Year-Old Woman Found Brutally Killed At Home |

A 90-year-old woman from Mote Bhom village in Uran was found brutally murdered earlier this month, prompting police to register a case of murder against an unidentified attacker. The FIR was lodged late on Tuesday night after an inquiry into an accidental death revealed clear signs of assault.

Police identified the deceased as Hirabai Janardan Joshi, who lived alone in her house after her daughter-in-law moved to her parents’ home following her son’s death a decade ago. Hirabai was discovered dead inside her residence on November 9, with relatives initially telling police that she had slipped and fallen.

However, during the post-mortem examination, doctors found multiple injuries on her head, face, hands and chest, consistent with a violent attack. Police also recovered two bloodstained wooden planks from the scene, leading to the conclusion that she was beaten to death.

Further inquiry revealed that Hirabai had recently sold four gunthas of land in Taki village and received Rs 15 lakh, of which she had distributed about Rs 5to Rs 6 lakh among relatives. Police believe a dispute over this money may have triggered the crime and are now probing close family members.

“The injuries clearly point to a deliberate assault. We are questioning relatives and examining the financial angle to identify the perpetrator,” a senior Uran police officer said.

Uran police, along with the Crime Branch, have formed multiple teams to trace the accused.

