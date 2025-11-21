 Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: Truck Container Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With LED Board; Driver Burnt To Death, Watch Chilling Footage
A horrifying accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district claimed the life of a container truck driver after the vehicle collided with an overhead LED display board and burst into flames. A chilling video of the incident is circulating widely on social media.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: Truck Container Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With LED Board; Driver Burnt To Death, Watch Chilling Footage | X @PTI

A chilling video of the incident is circulating widely on social media, showing the truck engulfed in a massive fireball moments after the crash. Dense clouds of black smoke can be seen rising high into the sky as the blaze intensifies.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to CCTV footage from the expressway, the accident took place around 12 PM today. The truck reportedly rammed into the LED signage structure at high speed, triggering an immediate explosion-like fire that left the driver trapped inside with no time to escape.

As of now, no official statement has been released regarding the cause of the crash or whether any other vehicles were affected. Details on rescue operations and the identity of the deceased driver are still awaited.

The tragic visuals have sparked concerns about road safety, signage placement, and emergency response measures on India’s high-speed corridors like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Speeding Car Plunges Into Gorge On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Killing All 5 Passengers Aboard | VIDEO
article-image

In another incident, a tragic accident in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, saw a vehicle plunge into a ditch on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, resulting in five fatalities. The car, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, lost control near the Mahi River bridge, breaking through a metal barrier. Police have suggested that the high speed of the car contributed to the incident. The incident was captured on CCTV.

