Indian Woman’s London Apartment Tour Goes Viral: Asks, 'Is ₹8 Lakh Per Month For 1BHK Worth It?'

Deepanshi Chaudhary, an Indian resident based in London, recently shared a video tour of her one-bedroom apartment located in East Central London. The fully furnished flat reportedly costs close to ₹8 lakh per month in rent, highlighting the steep cost of living in one of the world’s most expensive cities.

In the video, Chaudhary gives viewers a walkthrough of her building and home, starting from the lobby and moving through the washroom, storage area, bedroom, living space and kitchen. Throughout the tour, she candidly acknowledges that life in London doesn’t come cheap, a sentiment that resonated with many viewers.

‘Location makes it worth it,’ says Tenant

Posting the clip online, Chaudhary described her home as a “Central London 1 BR apartment” and admitted that while the rent is high, the prime location justifies the cost for her. Living in central zones often means better connectivity, shorter commutes and proximity to business districts, cultural hubs and public transport, factors that significantly push up rental prices in London.

Internet reacts: Is the rent too high?

While several users appreciated the honest glimpse into London housing, many questioned whether the apartment was worth the price. Comments ranged from disbelief to blunt criticism, with some claiming similar or larger homes can be rented for less.

A number of users argued that two-bedroom apartments are available in the £4,000–£5,000 range, while others felt the rent was excessive even by London standards. Some comments also pointed out that such housing costs are out of reach for most residents in the city.

London’s housing reality

London consistently ranks among the most expensive rental markets globally. According to recent UK housing data, average monthly rents in central London have surged due to high demand, limited supply and post-pandemic migration back to urban centres. Areas classified as “Zone 1” often command premium prices, especially for furnished properties.