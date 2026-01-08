This Vietnamese Waiter's Love For Indian TV Show 'Balika Vadhu' Goes Viral; Actor Avika Gor Reacts

A viral Instagram video featuring a Vietnamese waiter named Win has warmed hearts across social media. The clip shows Win fondly reminiscing about the iconic Indian television show Balika Vadhu, revealing how it played a special role in his childhood while growing up in Vietnam.

The video was posted by Indian traveller Juhi Ghodgaonkar during her visit to Vietnam. What started as a casual interaction at a restaurant soon turned into an unexpected cultural exchange that struck a chord with viewers worldwide.

“We Used to Rush Home to Watch It”

When asked about Indian films and celebrities, Win surprised Juhi by mentioning Balika Vadhu instead of Bollywood stars. Smiling brightly, he recalled how he and his family would hurry back from school just to catch every episode on television.

“I’m a big fan. I watched it with my whole family,” he shared, adding that he loved the dramatic expressions and emotional storytelling of the show. His enthusiasm and sincerity instantly resonated with viewers online.

Why Balika Vadhu connected beyond India

First aired in 2008, Balika Vadhu starred Avika Gor as young Anandi and focused on the social issue of child marriage while highlighting personal growth, education, and resilience. Its powerful narrative helped the show gain immense popularity not just in India but across several countries in Asia and Europe.

Comments on juhihehehehe's post

Indian TV serials, especially family dramas, have historically found large audiences in countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Bulgaria, Romania, and parts of Africa, thanks to relatable themes and widespread dubbing.

Social media reacts with delight

The video quickly gained traction on Instagram, with users sharing similar experiences from different parts of the world. One user wrote that her Bulgarian friend’s family religiously followed Balika Vadhu, while another said they were surprised to see shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya being watched in Vietnam.

Comments on juhihehehehe's post

Comments poured in celebrating Anandi’s global reach, with one user joking, “Anandi will be Anandit (happy).”

Avika Gor responds

The heartwarming moment became even more special when Avika Gor herself noticed the video. The actor commented that it “made my day,” delighting fans who grew up watching her on screen.