 Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch Viral Video
Tourists at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park witnessed a rare sight as a tiger cub entered the parking area near the historic Ranthambore Fort. The cub, believed to be from tigress Riddhi, was filmed walking along the boundary wall. Officials later urged visitors to follow safari rules and maintain safe distances

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Visitors at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park were treated to an extraordinary wildlife moment when a young tiger cub was seen strolling into the parking area near the historic Ranthambore Fort. Such sightings, especially so close to a tourist zone, are uncommon and quickly caught the attention of safari-goers present at the site.

Video goes viral on Instagram

The sighting was captured on video and later shared by a popular Instagram page that regularly documents wildlife activity inside Ranthambore. According to details mentioned in the post, the cub is believed to be one of the offspring of tigress Riddhi, a well-known and frequently sighted tiger in the reserve.

In the clip, the cub can be seen calmly walking alongside the boundary wall near the fort, seemingly unfazed by the presence of humans. Tourists seated in safari jeeps filmed the young tiger from close quarters, while one vehicle was seen slowly reversing as the cub moved closer.

Wildlife and history intertwine

The official Instagram handle associated with Ranthambore National Park also shared the moment, highlighting how the reserve uniquely blends rich history with thriving wildlife. The post noted that encounters like these underline why Ranthambore holds a special place among India’s tiger reserves, where ancient architecture and wild habitats coexist.

Ranthambore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, sits within the boundaries of the national park and dates back several centuries. Tigers are often spotted near old temples, lakes, and ruins scattered across the forest, making the park globally famous for dramatic sightings.

Officials urge caution and responsible tourism

Forest authorities have consistently reminded visitors to follow safari rules and maintain a safe distance from wild animals. While Ranthambore is known for relatively bold tigers accustomed to vehicles, officials stress that human behavior should never disturb or provoke wildlife.

Ranthambore National Park remains one of India’s most visited tiger reserves, especially between October and June, when sightings are frequent. Incidents like this tiger cub sighting reinforce both the park’s ecological success and the importance of responsible tourism to ensure safety for animals and humans alike.

