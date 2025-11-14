 Speeding Car Plunges Into Gorge On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Killing All 5 Passengers Aboard | VIDEO
A tragic accident in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, saw a vehicle plunge into a ditch on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, resulting in five fatalities. The car, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, lost control near the Mahi River bridge, breaking through a metal barrier. Police have suggested that the high speed of the car contributed to the incident. Incident was captured on CCTV.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Speeding Car Plunges Into Gorge On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Killing All 5 Passengers Aboard | VIDEO | X

A heart-wrenching accident occurred early Friday morning in the Rawti police station area of Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, where a vehicle plunged into a ditch on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, leaving five people dead. The incident was captured on CCTV camera located on the expressway.

According to police reports, the car, which was travelling from Delhi towards Mumbai, lost control near the Mahi River bridge and broke through a metal barrier before plunging into the ditch. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said that the vehicle’s high speed may have been a factor in the tragedy.

Among the five victims were a 15-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man, underscoring the devastating toll of the accident, according to multiple reports. Preliminary investigation suggests the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the car to veer off the road.

Initial reports indicate that the vehicle bore Maharashtra registration (MH03 EL 1388) and carried occupants from Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Rescuers and local residents worked through the morning to extract the bodies and rush them to Dr Lakshmi Narayan Pandey Government Medical College in Ratlam for post-mortem examinations.

Police are investigating the crash, examining CCTV footage, questioning witnesses and inspecting the scene to determine whether excessive speed, driver fatigue or vehicle malfunction were to blame. A barrier breach on an expressway of this kind raises concerns over road-safety standards and regulator vigilance.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by high-speed travel, even on broadly engineered highways such as the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. Authorities have urged drivers to remain alert, observe speed limits and take breaks when fatigued. Further updates are expected as the investigation advances and families of the victims are notified.

