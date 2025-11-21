Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 16 Students Fall Ill After Gas Leak At Sandila’s Lions Public School In Hardoi; Probe Underway | VIDEO

Students being shifted to safety after gas leak scare at Lions Public School, Sandila | X

Hardoi: ­A gas-leak incident at Lions Public School in Sandila on Thursday morning created widespread panic after students began feeling unwell. According to district officials, around 16 children reported symptoms including coughing, dizziness, breathing difficulty, vomiting and brief fainting spells. The school administration alerted parents and shifted students to safety immediately.

16 Students Taken to Hospitals; All Stable

Hardoi DM Anunaya Jha reached the spot and confirmed that the affected children were sent to two different hospitals for treatment. All students are currently stable and no severe complications have been reported. He added that the incident appears to be linked to gas exposure, and a detailed investigation will be conducted inside the school premises to ascertain the cause.

हरदोई के एक स्कूल में गैस लीक होने के कारण कई बच्चों के गंभीर बीमार होने की सूचना है।



भाजपा नेताओं और भाजपाइयों के चल रहे स्कूलों में भयंकर अनियमितताएं बरती जा रहीं और मानकों का उल्लंघन होता है जिसके कारण ऐसी दुर्घटनाएं जो कि जानलेवा भी हैं वो घटित हो रही हैं।



प्रशासन मानकों के… pic.twitter.com/tcJXF89oE0 — Samajwadi Party Media Cell (@mediacellsp) November 20, 2025

At least 16 students fell unconscious following a suspected gas leak at a private school in Sandila town in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Thursday.



All affected students were rushed to two private hospitals, from where one child was referred to Lucknow for advanced care.



A probe… pic.twitter.com/zJJicG1AM8 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 20, 2025

Teachers Evacuate Classrooms as Odour Intensifies

As the gas smell intensified, children rushed out of classrooms, prompting teachers to evacuate the premises. Several students who collapsed were taken to the Sandila CHC, where doctors initiated prompt medical care.

Also Watch:

Read Also Uttar Pradesh News: ODOP Crafts To Shine At 19th National Jamboree In Lucknow After 6 Decades

Probe Launched to Identify Gas Source

Police and administrative teams inspected the school building and nearby areas to trace the origin of the gas. Initial suspicion suggests the leak may have come from a nearby chemical source or an industrial unit, though the exact trigger remains unknown.

Authorities said the investigation will continue until the source is clearly established.