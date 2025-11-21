 Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 16 Students Fall Ill After Gas Leak At Sandila’s Lions Public School In Hardoi; Probe Underway | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Tragedy: 16 Students Fall Ill After Gas Leak At Sandila’s Lions Public School In Hardoi; Probe Underway | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 16 Students Fall Ill After Gas Leak At Sandila’s Lions Public School In Hardoi; Probe Underway | VIDEO

A gas-leak incident at Lions Public School in Sandila on Thursday morning created widespread panic after students began feeling unwell. According to district officials, around 16 children reported symptoms including coughing, dizziness, breathing difficulty, vomiting and brief fainting spells.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 07:22 AM IST
article-image
Students being shifted to safety after gas leak scare at Lions Public School, Sandila | X

Hardoi: ­A gas-leak incident at Lions Public School in Sandila on Thursday morning created widespread panic after students began feeling unwell. According to district officials, around 16 children reported symptoms including coughing, dizziness, breathing difficulty, vomiting and brief fainting spells. The school administration alerted parents and shifted students to safety immediately.

16 Students Taken to Hospitals; All Stable

Hardoi DM Anunaya Jha reached the spot and confirmed that the affected children were sent to two different hospitals for treatment. All students are currently stable and no severe complications have been reported. He added that the incident appears to be linked to gas exposure, and a detailed investigation will be conducted inside the school premises to ascertain the cause.

Teachers Evacuate Classrooms as Odour Intensifies

FPJ Shorts
Mahindra Aims For Eight-Fold Growth In Revenue Of The Auto Sector By FY30, Betting Big On SUVs & Light Commercial Vehicles
Mahindra Aims For Eight-Fold Growth In Revenue Of The Auto Sector By FY30, Betting Big On SUVs & Light Commercial Vehicles
'India Will Soon Have More Domestic Lenders Featured In The Top 100 Global Banks List': RBI Governor
'India Will Soon Have More Domestic Lenders Featured In The Top 100 Global Banks List': RBI Governor
Meet Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma
Meet Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma
Viral Picture Shows IAF Pilots Interacting Cordially With Pak Counterpart At Dubai Air Show 2025
Viral Picture Shows IAF Pilots Interacting Cordially With Pak Counterpart At Dubai Air Show 2025

As the gas smell intensified, children rushed out of classrooms, prompting teachers to evacuate the premises. Several students who collapsed were taken to the Sandila CHC, where doctors initiated prompt medical care.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: ODOP Crafts To Shine At 19th National Jamboree In Lucknow After 6 Decades
article-image

Probe Launched to Identify Gas Source

Police and administrative teams inspected the school building and nearby areas to trace the origin of the gas. Initial suspicion suggests the leak may have come from a nearby chemical source or an industrial unit, though the exact trigger remains unknown.

Authorities said the investigation will continue until the source is clearly established.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 16 Students Fall Ill After Gas Leak At Sandila’s Lions Public School In...

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 16 Students Fall Ill After Gas Leak At Sandila’s Lions Public School In...

UP Sees Record Surge In Buddha Tourism As Kushinagar Draws Nearly 20 Lakh Visitors In 2025

UP Sees Record Surge In Buddha Tourism As Kushinagar Draws Nearly 20 Lakh Visitors In 2025

Ayodhya Set For Divine Celebration As Flag-Hoisting Events Begin With Kalash Yatra

Ayodhya Set For Divine Celebration As Flag-Hoisting Events Begin With Kalash Yatra

UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya Inaugurates Parent–Anganwadi Conference In Lucknow

UP Minister Baby Rani Maurya Inaugurates Parent–Anganwadi Conference In Lucknow

Lucknow Is Being Transformed Into India’s First Fully AI-Enabled City

Lucknow Is Being Transformed Into India’s First Fully AI-Enabled City