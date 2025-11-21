UP Sees Record Surge In Buddha Tourism As Kushinagar Draws Nearly 20 Lakh Visitors In 2025 |

Lucknow: Kushinagar, the sacred site where the Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana, is witnessing one of its strongest tourism years. Fresh data from January to October 2025 shows a sharp rise in visitors, strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s position as a major global destination for Buddhist pilgrimage. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the growing footfall reflects how the Buddha’s message continues to resonate across continents even after 2,600 years.

Kushinagar remains one of the four holiest Buddhist sites worldwide. The reclining Buddha statue draws thousands daily, and the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics to Uttar Pradesh after 127 years has deepened the emotional connect for devotees.

Foreign Arrivals Cross 2.14 Lakh in Ten Months

Between January and October 2025, Kushinagar recorded 19,90,931 visitors, including 17,76,247 domestic tourists and 2,14,684 foreign travellers. Officials expect the total count to cross 25 lakh by the end of the year. The steady inflow shows Kushinagar’s growing appeal among both Indian pilgrims and international visitors tracing the Buddha’s path.

Foreign Tourist Numbers Rise Sharply Since 2017

Kushinagar saw 22,42,913 visitors in 2024, including 2,51,251 foreigners. In 2017, the district received 9,37,981 visitors, of whom only 76,221 were from abroad. The surge highlights the impact of targeted promotions and global outreach by the Tourism Department.

‘Atta Deepo Bhava’ Still Draws the World

Kushinagar is where the Buddha delivered his final message, urging people to be their own guiding light. This timeless teaching continues to attract Buddhists and spiritual seekers from Asia, Europe and North America.

UP Showcases Buddhist Circuit on Global Platforms

Uttar Pradesh Tourism has promoted the Buddhist Circuit at major international forums such as PATA, JATA, IFTM Top Resa and the World Travel Market in London. The Bodhi Yatra initiative has also helped place the state firmly on the global pilgrimage map.

FAM Trips Boost Global Engagement

The Tourism Department continues to organise familiarisation trips for tour operators, monks and media from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Japan, Lao PDR, Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia. These visits offer first-hand experiences of the state’s Buddhist heritage and strengthen global engagement, Minister Jaiveer Singh said.