Uttar Pradesh News: ODOP Crafts To Shine At 19th National Jamboree In Lucknow After 6 Decades

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s craftsmanship and cultural heritage will take centre stage at the 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides, set to be held in Lucknow from November 23 to 29.

After nearly six decades, the state is hosting this major event, which will bring together thousands of national and international participants. A dedicated ODOP pavilion will feature the state’s distinctive crafts, giving artisans an opportunity to present their work to global delegates.

Traditional Crafts to Gain Global Visibility

The Jamboree is expected to serve as a significant platform for showcasing traditional products such as Banarasi and silk saris, Chandauli’s zari-zardozi, Lucknow’s Chikankari, Agra’s Petha, Ghazipur’s jute wall hangings, and Jaunpur’s woollen carpets. By highlighting these crafts, the event aims to expand market opportunities and increase visibility for local artisans.

Officials involved in the event said that the Jamboree’s international participation will help attendees understand the craftsmanship, skills, and traditions behind these products.

According to Assistant Regional Organization Commissioner Jai Prakash Daksh, delegates will get a close look at the working process of artisans, enhancing appreciation of their labour and artistic techniques.

Connecting Artisans With International Delegates

Leader Trainer Scout Amitabh Pathak stated that the platform would help create stronger demand for ODOP items by connecting artisans with diverse visitors, including those from various Asia-Pacific countries. Alongside craft exhibitions, the Jamboree will offer a broad glimpse of Uttar Pradesh’s food culture.

Traditional dishes such as puri-kachori, jalebi, chaat, Banarasi paan, and regional sweets will introduce participants to the state’s culinary diversity. Cultural expressions through clothing and folk performances will further highlight regional identity.

A Massive International Gathering Under “Sashakt Yuva Viksit Bharat”

The event, centred around the theme “Sashakt Yuva Viksit Bharat,” is expected to host more than 32,000 participants, including about 2,000 international representatives. The large-scale participation positions the Jamboree as an important opportunity for cross-cultural exchange and youth engagement.

Boost to UP’s Global Outreach and Creative Economy

By hosting the gathering, Uttar Pradesh aims to enhance its global footprint and encourage broader recognition of its creative economy. The exposure generated through the Jamboree is expected to support local industries, promote tourism, and contribute to long-term economic growth.