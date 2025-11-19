Mayawati Pushes For Wider Community Outreach During Review Of BSP State Units

Mayawati |

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati conducted a detailed review of party units in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand. She assessed organisational progress and sought updates on previous directives aimed at strengthening the party and expanding its outreach across all communities.

Mayawati said that conditions for Bahujan communities in western and southern states remain as challenging as those in northern regions, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. She stated that millions from poor, Dalit, tribal, OBC and Muslim communities continue to face limited social, educational and economic opportunities due to inadequate representation in governance.

On reservation, Mayawati alleged that a collective political attack has weakened the constitutional rights of marginalised groups. She claimed that reservation has been reduced “to a formality,” with even backlog vacancies not being filled. According to her, major political parties share a similar approach on issues concerning marginalised communities. She further said that “winning elections by any means” has become a trend in the country, making it essential for the BSP to prepare accordingly.

Mayawati warned party members to take the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists seriously, stressing that lapses could disenfranchise large numbers of voters. During the Maharashtra unit’s review, party representatives reported that government policies have adversely affected poor and farming families, along with SC, ST and OBC communities.

Mayawati said that recent election outcomes, including in Bihar, demonstrate how ruling parties now attempt to influence public opinion using both state machinery and financial resources, increasing the challenge for opposition parties.