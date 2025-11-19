 Mayawati Pushes For Wider Community Outreach During Review Of BSP State Units
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMayawati Pushes For Wider Community Outreach During Review Of BSP State Units

Mayawati Pushes For Wider Community Outreach During Review Of BSP State Units

Mayawati said that conditions for Bahujan communities in western and southern states remain as challenging as those in northern regions, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. She stated that millions from poor, Dalit, tribal, OBC and Muslim communities continue to face limited social, educational and economic opportunities due to inadequate representation in governance.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Mayawati |

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati conducted a detailed review of party units in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand. She assessed organisational progress and sought updates on previous directives aimed at strengthening the party and expanding its outreach across all communities.

Mayawati said that conditions for Bahujan communities in western and southern states remain as challenging as those in northern regions, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. She stated that millions from poor, Dalit, tribal, OBC and Muslim communities continue to face limited social, educational and economic opportunities due to inadequate representation in governance.

On reservation, Mayawati alleged that a collective political attack has weakened the constitutional rights of marginalised groups. She claimed that reservation has been reduced “to a formality,” with even backlog vacancies not being filled. According to her, major political parties share a similar approach on issues concerning marginalised communities. She further said that “winning elections by any means” has become a trend in the country, making it essential for the BSP to prepare accordingly.

Read Also
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM For 10th Time In Presence Of PM Modi On November 20
article-image

Mayawati warned party members to take the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists seriously, stressing that lapses could disenfranchise large numbers of voters. During the Maharashtra unit’s review, party representatives reported that government policies have adversely affected poor and farming families, along with SC, ST and OBC communities.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: ODOP Crafts To Shine At 19th National Jamboree In Lucknow After 6 Decades
Uttar Pradesh News: ODOP Crafts To Shine At 19th National Jamboree In Lucknow After 6 Decades
FPJ-Exclusive — Fake Call Centre Syndicate: Middleman Names Commissioner, Senior IPS Officers In Massive Payoff Scandal
FPJ-Exclusive — Fake Call Centre Syndicate: Middleman Names Commissioner, Senior IPS Officers In Massive Payoff Scandal
Maharashtra News: Raigad Reports 390 Active Leprosy Cases As State Makes Disease Notifiable
Maharashtra News: Raigad Reports 390 Active Leprosy Cases As State Makes Disease Notifiable
Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case
Influencer Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case

Mayawati said that recent election outcomes, including in Bihar, demonstrate how ruling parties now attempt to influence public opinion using both state machinery and financial resources, increasing the challenge for opposition parties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mayawati Pushes For Wider Community Outreach During Review Of BSP State Units

Mayawati Pushes For Wider Community Outreach During Review Of BSP State Units

Rail Madad Team Helps Save Passenger’s Life Aboard Gujarat Mail

Rail Madad Team Helps Save Passenger’s Life Aboard Gujarat Mail

'Donate My Organs': Delhi Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note Alleging Mental Harassment...

'Donate My Organs': Delhi Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note Alleging Mental Harassment...

VIDEO: Bengaluru Shocked As Fake RBI Officials Flee With ₹7 Crore From ATM Cash Van

VIDEO: Bengaluru Shocked As Fake RBI Officials Flee With ₹7 Crore From ATM Cash Van

VIDEO: RJD Workers Protest In Patna, Blame Tejashwi’s Aide Sanjay Yadav For Election Defeat

VIDEO: RJD Workers Protest In Patna, Blame Tejashwi’s Aide Sanjay Yadav For Election Defeat