 Delhi: 5 People Arrested In Stone-Pelting Incident During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 5 People Arrested In Stone-Pelting Incident During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque

Delhi: 5 People Arrested In Stone-Pelting Incident During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque

Delhi Police arrested five people after stone-pelting broke out during an anti-encroachment demolition near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Turkman Gate. The MCD was clearing unauthorized structures per Delhi High Court orders. Police used tear gas to control the crowd. An FIR was filed for rioting and assault on officials. Further searches are ongoing.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: 5 People Arrested In Stone-Pelting Incident During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque | X @MeghUpdates

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested five people in connection with the stone-pelting incident during the demolition drive near a mosque, officials said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area, close to Ramlila Ground, where authorities launched an anti-encroachment operation.

Read Also
Delhi: Demolition Drive To Remove Illegal Encroachments Near Mosque Sparks Protests, Police Fire...
article-image

According to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the drive was conducted to clear unauthorised structures from land adjoining the mosque and nearby areas, in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court on November 12, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
High-Income Salaried Taxpayers Surge As Earnings Cross ₹30 Lakh
High-Income Salaried Taxpayers Surge As Earnings Cross ₹30 Lakh
Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Choice Filling And Locking Process Ends Today; Check Important Dates Here
Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Choice Filling And Locking Process Ends Today; Check Important Dates Here
Guest Faculty Teacher Detained Over Bid To 'Meet Ministers' At Delhi Assembly
Guest Faculty Teacher Detained Over Bid To 'Meet Ministers' At Delhi Assembly
Tata Power Renewable Energy To Invest ₹6,675 Crore In Andhra Pradesh
Tata Power Renewable Energy To Invest ₹6,675 Crore In Andhra Pradesh

The demolition exercise began in the early hours of Wednesday, with a heavy presence of civic staff and police personnel. Officials stated that between 10 and 17 bulldozers were deployed as part of the operation.

As the demolition got underway, a large number of residents gathered outside the mosque, raising slogans and protesting against the action.

Read Also
Delhi: 5 Cops Injured In Clashes During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Drive Near Mosque, Police Fire...
article-image

The situation soon turned volatile when some members of the crowd attempted to breach police barricades and began pelting stones at security personnel. Police responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and prevent the unrest from spreading.

The FIR is filed under sections related to rioting, assault on a government servant, and obstruction of a public servant in performing their duty.

Earlier, police had detained 10 people for questioning in connection with the incident.

Search for others is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
'Just Their Frustration': Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra On Sloganeering Against PM Modi & Amit Shah At...
article-image

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice on a petition filed by the managing committee of Masjid Syed Elahi, which challenged the MCD's decision to remove what it termed as alleged encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Ramlila Maidan.

Civic authorities, however, maintained that the action was in line with court directions concerning unauthorised constructions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

"If One Tiger Attacks A Man, All Tigers Can’t Be Caged": Kapil Sibal In Supreme Court On Stray...

Delhi: 5 People Arrested In Stone-Pelting Incident During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Near...

Delhi: 5 People Arrested In Stone-Pelting Incident During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Near...

'Can't Read When Dog Is In Mood To Bite': Supreme Court While Hearing Stray Dogs Case

'Can't Read When Dog Is In Mood To Bite': Supreme Court While Hearing Stray Dogs Case

Karnataka: Congress Slams BJP’s Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy Over Instagram DM Row

Karnataka: Congress Slams BJP’s Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy Over Instagram DM Row

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...