Kerala Lottery Result: January 08, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-605 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-605 lottery results for Thursday, January 08, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-605 for Thursday, 08-01-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PG 247439 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: RAKESH K

Agency No.: M 4638

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PA 247439 PB 247439

PC 247439 PD 247439

PE 247439 PF 247439

PH 247439 PJ 247439

PK 247439 PL 247439 PM 247439

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PL 643092 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: LAYA S VIJAYAN

Agency No.: Q 2964

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PC 450287 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: SIBI POWLOSE

Agency No.: W 760

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0640 0823 1460 1500 1505 2166 2387 2453 2580 2622 2710 2776 5095 6249 6981 7102 7492 7872 9860

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0811 5419 6165 8683 8784 9926

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1279 1292 2219 2399 2718 3421 4395 4469 4606 4613 5499 5815 6469 6689 7365 8207 8804 8857 8991 9213 9597 9813 9886 9891 9979

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0104 0241 0300 0338 0438 0471 0574 0596 0612 0665 0678 0746 0749 1089 1229 1877 2158 2281 2556 2980 3022 3096 3160 3168 3191 3357 3362 3372 3479 3492 3654 4115 4191 4236 4289 4369 4392 4396 4673 5107 5520 5904 6020 6027 6091 6195 6417 6422 6423 6458 6792 6964 7000 7138 7417 7441 7945 7947 8226 8286 8300 8348 8372 8429 8452 8582 8638 8806 9102 9302 9427 9450 9557 9565 9740 9893

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0063 0218 0356 0531 0597 0687 0722 0741 0812 0913 0922 1185 1262 1476 1620 1669 1962 2003 2260 2319 2433 2435 2466 2781 2855 2905 2985 3062 3260 3544 3674 3696 3850 3985 4180 4412 4464 4537 4546 4560 4617 4716 4738 4750 4896 5025 5115 5238 5333 5361 5669 5885 5928 6010 6179 6322 6336 6414 6544 6587 6702 6822 7122 7147 7163 7226 7255 7409 7521 7649 7654 7823 8705 8763 8928 9118 9426 9470 9486 9588 9776 9828 9941 9944

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

1167 2364 7673 8710 1717 7571 9865 6303 3221 3109 2104 8836 4507 8159 9818 2930 8019 8158 1410 4703 1172 4260 0663 5529 7725 0229 3106 5537 3287 8967 6968 5330 6050 7103 6890 1493 0367 0806 4300 8094 5389 1576 3716 2726 6984 1077 8897 0497 2035 4741 1420 1218 2627 6463 2554 2043 0165 1525 6793 1573 7794 1937 3043 2577 5715 4084 5758 4156 4144 0182 0672 6954 4818 8206 5406 8229 2657 0176 7615 7341 9699 0350 1894 1368 6712 3865 7231 9686 0267 7606 1305 3326 3482 7709 3739 5150 2302 0494 8352 9249 3849 9724 8188 2614 9723 7499 4520 4071 8705 3373 9823 9332 1637 6704 5475 5637 3355 4361 5245 6571 4640 4106 3172 8135 1568 8937 1895 5391 7986 9986 2775 9126 7466 6616 7229 8166 3583 3537 8107 0297

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

