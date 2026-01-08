Mamata Banerjee's ‘Nasty, Naughty Home Minister’ Remark Becomes An Internet Meme; Check Funny Reactions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee |

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has often featured in viral memes, has once again become a hot topic on social media after her latest remark in which she referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a “naughty Home Minister”.

The high-voltage drama unfolded at I-PAC chief Pratik Jain’s residence in Kolkata when Banerjee rushed to the spot amid ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids.

During the confrontation, the Chief Minister lashed out at the Home Minister and the ED, accusing the agency of “taking away” her party’s documents.

“…Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party’s hard disk and candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents. What will happen if I raid the BJP office? On one side, they are deleting voters’ names by carrying out the SIR in West Bengal. Because of the elections, they are collecting all information about my party,” she said.

Banerjee’s remarks quickly went viral on social media, with users claiming they had found fresh meme material.

Sharing the clip on X, journalist Manisha Pande wrote, “CaaCaa–ChiChi can retire, we have a new meme.”

Several users also recalled Banerjee’s earlier humorous remarks that had previously triggered meme trends online.

Check reactions here:

Meanwhile, the ED approached the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, shortly after Banerjee entered Pratik Jain’s residence and walked out with files and a mobile phone during the raid.

According to reports, ED counsel moved Justice Suvra Ghosh’s court, and a hearing is likely to be held on Friday. The agency maintained that the searches were conducted on the basis of solid evidence, rejecting allegations of political targeting. The ED also claimed that a person holding a constitutional post misused her authority to remove files, and said the raids related to coal smuggling and hawala transactions in Delhi and West Bengal had no connection with the elections.