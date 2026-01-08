'You Will Regret': TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Challenge To HM Amit Shah After ED Raids I-PAC Chief Pratik Jain's House In Kolkata

Left: Amit Shah Right: Mahua Moitra | File

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday reacted to the ED raid on political consultancy firm I-PAC and its founder Pratik Jain as part of a money laundering probe. Calling the probe agency the “Darao Dhamkao arm” of the BJP, Moitra challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, “You will regret this.”

“BJP’s Official Darao Dhamkao arm, the ED @dir_ed raiding consultants to illegally gain access to @AITCofficial strategy documents, candidate lists etc in last ditch effort for 2026 Bengal. We will fight you & win @AmitShah . You will regret this,” the post read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Hundreds of BJP agencies are working here, and many social media platforms funded by the BJP are being operated. AI is being used to spread false information. We have not disturbed anyone so far, but if this continues, the fight will move to the field, and the fight for democracy will be fought democratically,” CM Banerjee said after the raid.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Banerjee has accused the central agency of stealing Trinamool Congress (TMC) party documents. The ED conducted searches at the residence of Pratik Jain, the I-PAC chief, in central Kolkata, and at the firm’s office at the Godrej Waterside building in Sector V, Salt Lake. Jain is widely described as an important member of Banerjee’s poll strategy team.

ED Reacts to CM’s Claims

The probe agency reacted to the allegations made by Banerjee and said that the searches were not linked to elections but were instead part of a regular crackdown on money laundering.

“Certain persons, including constitutional functionaries, have come to 2 premises (out of 10), intruded illegally by misusing their position and snatched away the documents,” ED said.

BJP Reacts

Reacting to the claims made by the CM, Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit said in a statement, "According to the Enforcement Directorate, the searches evidence-based and are being carried out in connection with the illegal coal smuggling case. The ED has stated that searches are currently underway at 10 locations, 6 in West Bengal and 4 in Delhi. As per the agency, the premises being covered are linked to the generation of illegal cash, hawala transactions, and other proceeds of crime arising from the said case," the statement read.

BJP further said, "The Enforcement Directorate has further clarified that no office of any political party has been searched as part of this action. The agency has also stated that the searches have no linkage with any election and are part of its routine and continuing crackdown on money laundering."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal, reiterates its consistent and principled position that law enforcement agencies must be allowed to function independently, professionally, and without political interference. The law must be permitted to take its own course, guided solely by facts and evidence," the party added.

The statement further read,"Any attempt to politicise lawful investigative processes or to undermine constitutional authorities only weakens public trust in institutions and the rule of law."