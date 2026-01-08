 Why ED Raided Premises Of I-PAC, Its Director Prateek Jain In Kolkata? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWhy ED Raided Premises Of I-PAC, Its Director Prateek Jain In Kolkata? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls It 'Political Vendetta'

Why ED Raided Premises Of I-PAC, Its Director Prateek Jain In Kolkata? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls It 'Political Vendetta'

The Enforcement Directorate reportedly raided I-PAC’s Kolkata office and the residence of co-founder Pratik Jain in a money laundering probe ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls. No official confirmation was issued. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the searches as politically motivated, accusing the ED of trying to seize TMC’s internal data, strategy and organisational documents.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
ED Raided Premises Of I-PAC, Its Director Prateek Jain In Kolkata? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls It 'Political Vendetta' (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (January 8) raided the I-PAC office in West Bengal’s Kolkata, claimed sources. The raids were also reportedly conducted at the residence of I-PAC functionary and director Pratik Jain. The searches were conducted months ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

Jain is the co-founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). He is also the head of the IT cell of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. The ED carried out raids at at least five locations across Kolkata, reported News18. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

Why Raids Are Being Conducted?

The ED searched the premises of the I-PAC and its co-founder as part of a money laundering investigation. However, the exact nature of the searches and details of the case being probed were not immediately clear. There was no official statement from the ED or the I-PAC till the filing of this report.

FPJ Shorts
Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Launched In India Alongside Reno 15 Series: Price, Specifications
Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Launched In India Alongside Reno 15 Series: Price, Specifications
Why ED Raided Premises Of I-PAC, Its Director Prateek Jain In Kolkata? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Why ED Raided Premises Of I-PAC, Its Director Prateek Jain In Kolkata? West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
MH CET Law 2026 Registration Begins For 3-Year LLB Programme At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Exam Schedule And How To Apply
MH CET Law 2026 Registration Begins For 3-Year LLB Programme At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Exam Schedule And How To Apply
Cheekatilo OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala Starrer Suspense Film?
Cheekatilo OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala Starrer Suspense Film?

Mamata Banerjee's Reaction:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the federal agency for the raids and alleged that ED officials were attempting to seize the TMC’s hard disks, internal documents and sensitive organisational data during the searches.

She described the raid at the residence of Jain as politically motivated and unconstitutional. “They are trying to take our party’s hard disk, strategy and plans. Is it the duty of the ED to collect political parties’ documents?” the chief minister stated.

Calling the exercise an act of intimidation, Banerjee said, "This is not law enforcement, this is political vendetta. The home minister is behaving like the nastiest home minister, not someone who protects the country."

Suvendu Adhikari Slams Banerjee:

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari termed Banerjee's visit to IPAC chief Pratik Jain's house during the ED raid on Thursday as "unconstitutional and interference" in the central agency's probe.

"I feel that the chief minister and the Kolkata police commissioner's visit was unethical, unconstitutional and direct interference in the central agency's investigation," Adhikari told reporters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Grieving Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Pledges 75% Earnings To Fulfil Dead Son Agnivesh's Wish

Grieving Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Pledges 75% Earnings To Fulfil Dead Son Agnivesh's Wish

Why ED Raided Premises Of I-PAC, Its Director Prateek Jain In Kolkata? West Bengal CM Mamata...

Why ED Raided Premises Of I-PAC, Its Director Prateek Jain In Kolkata? West Bengal CM Mamata...

Jharkhand: Church Priest Among 2 Killed In Tragic Road Accident In Khunti District

Jharkhand: Church Priest Among 2 Killed In Tragic Road Accident In Khunti District

'YouTubers Are Harassing & Distracting Indian Army': X User SLAMS Content Creators' Irresponsible...

'YouTubers Are Harassing & Distracting Indian Army': X User SLAMS Content Creators' Irresponsible...

Who Is YouTuber Salman? Influencer Accused Of Disrupting Peace & Harmony During Demolition Drive...

Who Is YouTuber Salman? Influencer Accused Of Disrupting Peace & Harmony During Demolition Drive...