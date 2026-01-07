 Karnataka: Congress Slams BJP’s Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy Over Instagram DM Row
Karnataka: Congress Slams BJP’s Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy Over Instagram DM Row

Karnataka Congress leaders criticised BJP MLA C.K. Ramamurthy from Jayanagar after screenshots of alleged Instagram direct messages to a woman went viral. Congress shared the posts claiming the MLA sent “Good Morning/Good Evening” texts. Ramamurthy denied the messages were his, saying his phone and Instagram account were hacked and that he will file a cyber-crime complaint.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Karnataka Congress vice president Pushpamanjunath hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jayanagar MLA after a woman Instagram user claimed that she had received several “good morning” and “good evening” direct messages from BJP legislators.

Sharing a screenshot of an Instagram story posted by a woman named Anushka Nagmohan, the Congress leader wrote in a post on X, “Do you want to know who is messaging young women? Jayanagar MLA C.K. Ramamurthy. Sliding into young women’s DMs and sending ‘Good Morning’ messages around 5–6 am. The woman, Anushka Nagmohan, has herself shared this on her Instagram story.”

Pushpamanjunath also shared screenshots of the messages allegedly sent to the woman, accompanied by a caption that read, “GM/GN from the MLA uncle. Hope aunty isn’t on airplane mode at home.”

After the screenshots went viral, the BJP MLA issued a clarification, stating that he did not send any such messages. He claimed that his mobile phone and Instagram account had been hacked, resulting in unauthorised messages being sent.

Emphasising that the circulating texts were not sent by him, the MLA said they were the result of cyber misuse. He also said that he would soon file a formal complaint with the cyber crime police over the issue.

