 Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: January 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The results of the Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery will be announced today, January 07, 2026, at 1 PM. The top prize for this lottery is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

You can watch the live streaming of the results for the Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery, January 07, 2026, here:

Where to Check the Results

The results can be checked online at the official websites of the Nagaland State Lottery:

FPJ Shorts
'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore Global Success As YRF Showers Praise
'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore Global Success As YRF Showers Praise
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 07, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
BMC Elections 2026: Geeta Gawli Remains Undeterred By Byculla’s Changing Landscape; Says, 'My Work Is My Confidence' | Exclusive
BMC Elections 2026: Geeta Gawli Remains Undeterred By Byculla’s Changing Landscape; Says, 'My Work Is My Confidence' | Exclusive
Hindi TV Buzz Report Week 1 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Namik Paul Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly; See Who's Leading
Hindi TV Buzz Report Week 1 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Namik Paul Beat Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly; See Who's Leading

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotterysambad.com

Follow the steps provided on these websites to match your ticket number with the winners' list.

States Where Lotteries Are Legal

In India, lotteries are legal in only 13 states, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among these, the Nagaland and West Bengal lotteries are especially popular due to their high prize amounts.

The top prize for certain draws in both the Nagaland and West Bengal lotteries is ₹1 crore. Tickets for lotteries from Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal are also affordable, starting as low as ₹6, making them accessible to a wider audience.

Prizes for Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Indus Weekly

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

2nd Prize: ₹9,000

3rd Prize: ₹450

4th Prize: ₹250

5th Prize: ₹120

Consolation Prize: ₹1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 6, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. The information provided here is for updates only and does not promote or encourage playing the lottery. Playing the lottery involves financial risk and can be addictive. Please play responsibly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Stripped', 'Assaulted' By Cops During Arrest In Huballi, Police Deny...

Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Stripped', 'Assaulted' By Cops During Arrest In Huballi, Police Deny...

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Ghaziabad Lead UP Districts With Highest Uncollected Electoral Forms In SIR

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Ghaziabad Lead UP Districts With Highest Uncollected Electoral Forms In SIR

Rajasthan Civic Apathy: Power Outage At Bharatpur Crematorium Forces Family To Use Car Headlights...

Rajasthan Civic Apathy: Power Outage At Bharatpur Crematorium Forces Family To Use Car Headlights...

Delhi: 5 Cops Injured In Clashes During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Drive Near Mosque, Police Fire...

Delhi: 5 Cops Injured In Clashes During Anti-Encroachment Demolition Drive Near Mosque, Police Fire...

Delhi: Demolition Drive To Remove Illegal Encroachments Near Mosque Sparks Protests, Police Fire...

Delhi: Demolition Drive To Remove Illegal Encroachments Near Mosque Sparks Protests, Police Fire...