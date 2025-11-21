Thane Municipality Imposes ₹5,000 Fine For Lighting Bonfires Amid Rising Pollution |

Thane: If you are going to light a bonfire to ward off the cold while the weather is cool, then beware! In the backdrop of increasing pollution in the city, a fine of ₹5,000 will have to be paid if a bonfire is lit. The Thane Municipality's Pollution Department has taken steps for this. On Thursday morning, the temperature in Thane city dropped below 20 degrees Celsius for the first time this season. The temperature of 19.9 degrees Celsius recorded at 6:45 am proved to be the lowest temperature of this cold season.

19.9 degrees Celsius the lowest temperature

Statement By Pollution Department

Manisha Pradhan, head of the Pollution Department, said that burning garbage in the open and lighting bonfires pollutes the air. The municipality will impose a fine of ₹5,000 in each such case and necessary legal action will also be taken. Lighting a bonfire to get warmth as the cold increases is necessary for many. The administration has warned that strict action by the municipality cannot be avoided if pollution is caused by burning garbage.

Four special squads ready

This smoke has a big impact on young children, senior citizens, and patients with asthma or lung disorders. Problems such as coughing, shortness of breath, chest infection, sore throat, and decreased oxygen levels can increase.

To prevent air pollution from increasing and to protect health, the municipality's pollution department has taken a strict stance. A direct fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed on those burning garbage as bonfires in the open. For this, four special squads have been prepared and will patrol various Prabhags (wards) to stop the burning of garbage.

