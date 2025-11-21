 BSEB Releases 10th & 12th Dummy Admit Cards 2026; Corrections Open Till November 27
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the 2026 dummy admit cards for Class 10 and 12 exams, allowing students to review and correct errors until November 27, 2025. Students must verify all details, while schools are instructed to ensure timely corrections. BSEB has also issued helpline numbers for assistance.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Bihar Board Exam Dummy Admit Card 2026 | Official Website

Bihar Board Exam Dummy Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday released the dummy admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams 2026, urging all students to verify their details and submit corrections before the November 27, 2025, deadline. The board emphasised that this verification window is crucial, as the final admit cards and results will reflect the same details.

Dummy Admit Cards Available on Separate Portals

The board has uploaded dummy admit cards on dedicated websites:

Matric (Class 10): exam.biharboardonline.org

Intermediate (Class 12): intermediate.biharboard.com

The department allows students to download their copies directly or receive them through schools, which are in charge of timely dissemination.

BSEB mentioned that students have to check all the important information provided in their dummy admit card carefully, such as name, parents' names, Aadhaar number, gender, subjects, marital status, photograph, date of birth, and signature. The incorrect information should be corrected through the concerned school authorities. Names can only be corrected in cases of spelling mistakes and minor corrections; the board will not entertain complete changes in the name.

Schools Asked to Ensure Strict Compliance

It has directed the principals of the affiliated schools to log in using their existing credentials, download the dummy admit cards, and immediately issue it to the students, ensuring corrections are processed within the stipulated timeframe. BSEB has also sent SMS alerts to all the registered mobile numbers of the students in Class 10 and 12 regarding its release and correction process.

Helpdesk Support for Students

The board has provided special helplines for supporting the students in login and correction-related issues: 9430429722 and 0612-2232239 for Class 10, and 0612-2230039 for Class 12.

Release of dummy admit cards is a part of the annual pre-exam verification process by the BSEB aimed at reducing errors on the final documents for the board examinations, 2026.

