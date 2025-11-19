 BSEB Invites Applications For Free Residential ‘Super 50’ Coaching Programme For JEE & NEET 2028 Aspirants
HomeEducationBSEB Invites Applications For Free Residential ‘Super 50’ Coaching Programme For JEE & NEET 2028 Aspirants

BSEB Invites Applications For Free Residential ‘Super 50’ Coaching Programme For JEE & NEET 2028 Aspirants

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened applications for its Free Residential ‘Super 50’ Coaching Programme for JEE and NEET 2028 aspirants. The initiative aims to provide quality coaching, accommodation, and study support to talented students from the state. Eligible candidates can apply online, and selections will be made through an entrance test conducted by BSEB.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
BSEB Launches Fresh Drive to Offer Free Coaching for JEE and NEET 2028 Aspirants | Image: X

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened applications for the Super 50 Coaching Programme to help bright Class 10 students by providing free two-year coaching for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET UG 2028. Both residential and non-residential options are available under the initiative.

The scheme is designed to help the academically strong students of all boards, including BSEB, CBSE, and ICSE. Applicants must appear for Class 10 exams in 2026 and take admission in a BSEB-affiliated +2 school.

Applications can be made from November 20 to November 30, 2025, at coaching.biharboardonline.com. While the non-residential programme is free, the residential category requires an application fee of ₹100.

Students will be guided by educators with 10–27 years of experience from India’s leading institutes like Allen, Aakash, FIITJEE, Narayana, Resonance, Career Point, and Motion Education. The training for engineering as well as medical aspirants will be imparted in separate batches for both boys and girls.

Non-residential model provides monthly scholarships and necessary learning support

Under the non-residential program, there is a monthly scholarship of ₹1,000, free special study material, AC classrooms with digital boards, doubt-clearing sessions, and access to nearby government +2 schools.

article-image

Residential model provides full support with free lodging, food, and regular testing

Accommodation, meals, health check-ups, and comprehensive study material will be provided free of cost to the residential category students. In order to track progress, there will be two OMR or CBT tests every month of the programme.

Selection process

Selections will be based on performance in the written test followed by an interview round. Coaching facilities are located at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Gaya, and Munger.

