UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Notification For 690 Posts Out; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 | Canva

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has issued an official announcement for the recruitment of Nursing Officers (NOs) in 2025. Those who qualify can see the notification and submit the form on the UKMSSB's official website at ukmssb.org.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Aspirants may submit their online applications between December 2, 2025 and December 22, 2025. The deadline to pay fees is December 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 690 positions have been advertised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) and the Medical Education Department. The notification offers vacancies for both male and female nursing officers, with the needed qualifications being a B.Sc. Nursing or GNM.

Age limit: Aspirants must be 21 to 42 years old as of July 1, 2025. Age relaxation is allowed under federal regulations.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

Degree holders are paid Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/- (Level 7), while diploma holders receive a normal departmental salary.

Direct link for the recruitment notification

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for the recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” section and then select the “Nursing Officer 2025 Notification” link.

Step 3: After this, click on “Apply Online” and then fill out all the personal, educational, and contact details correctly.

Step 5: Next, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for the UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process includes a written exam, document verification, and a medical assessment.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for General/OBC applicants is Rs. 300/-, whilst SC/ST, EWS, and PWD applicants must pay Rs. 150/-. Payments must be made online exclusively.