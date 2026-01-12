 'Country Shocked By JNU-Like Incidents': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On Sloganeering At University Protest
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta condemned the recent JNU protest where students allegedly raised slogans supporting riots accused and terrorists, calling it "undignified" and shocking the nation. The protest followed the Supreme Court's denial of bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Delhi Police has registered an FIR based on the university’s complaint over the incident.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | (Photo Courtesy: X/@rekhacmgupta)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the entire country was shocked by incidents like the recent protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where bail was demanded for riots accused and "terrorists" were supported.

It is unfortunate that the students raised "undignified" slogans and spoke against the country, the chief minister told reporters.

On January 5, some students allegedly raised "provocative" slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the JNU campus after the Supreme Court denied bail to activists and former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Greeting youngsters on National Youth Day, Gupta said the entire country looks up to them as they have a crucial role in leading the nation towards progress.

"The whole country is shocked by JNU-like incidents where bail is demanded for riots accused and terrorists are supported. The country finds it unfortunate that the students at the university... raise undignified slogans and speak against the nation," she said.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the January 5 protest on a complaint from the JNU administration under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

