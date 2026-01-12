SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Results Released For CBT Courses At exams.nta.nic.in/swayam; Direct Link Here

SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Results: The results of the July 2025 semester exams administered under the SWAYAM program have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On the official NTA SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam, the scorecards for courses whose exams were conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode have been made available. The Ministry of Education oversees Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), a nationwide online learning platform.

SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Results: Important details

Exam dates: December 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, 2025

Exam centres: 210 centres

Cities covered: 123 cities across India

Total sessions: 12

Medium of question papers: English (except language-based courses)

Total papers conducted: 647

CBT mode papers: 578

Hybrid mode papers (CBT + pen-and-paper): 69

SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official SWAYAM exam results website.Swayam at nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select the July 2025 Semester Exam Results link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and birthdate to log in.

Step 4: Examine and download the scorecard that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Print the scorecard for your records.

SWAYAM July 2025 Semester Results: Candidate statistics

1,35,907 individuals enrolled for the CBT-mode papers, and 1,12,769 of them took the test. 5,174 of the 6,297 applicants who enrolled in the hybrid mode showed up. In total, 1,17,943 candidates showed up for the July 2025 SWAYAM tests out of 1,42,204 candidates who enrolled.

The scorecards for the 578 CBT-mode courses that the NTA has released are accessible online. The results for the remaining hybrid-mode courses are currently being processed and will be made public in separate announcements. The agency made it clear that it is just responsible for administering the test, processing scores, and announcing the results; the corresponding national coordinators would award the final scorecards and certificates.