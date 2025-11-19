HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 | hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the HPSC Assistant Professor results 2025. Applicants who took the exam can now view and get their results from HPSC's official website at hpsc.gov.in. The results can be accessed online by using login information such as a roll number and date of birth. Those who pass the written exam are eligible to move on to the next round of selection.

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025: How to download?

To download the result, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “HPSC Assistant Professor result 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the HPSC Assistant Professor result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the HPSC Assistant Professor result 2025 and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to check the Mathematics result

Access the Home Science result here

Click here for the Sanskrit result

The HPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2025 exam was administered in two stages, on September 28 and October 12, 2025. The results have been revealed for a total of 2,424 jobs across multiple disciplines.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application fees

1. Male candidates (General category), including dependent sons of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana, and males from Backwards Classes (creamy layer) or other states must pay ₹1,000.

2. Female candidates (General category), including female dependents of ESM of Haryana and females from other states, must pay ₹250.

3. Candidates from SC, BC-A (non-creamy layer), BC-B (non-creamy layer), ESM categories of Haryana, and EWS must pay ₹250.

4. Persons with disabilities (PwD) of Haryana with 40% or more disability are exempt from paying the fee.

5. Fees can be paid through net banking, debit card, or credit card.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Aspirants must be at least 21 years old and no older than 42 as of February 15, 2025. Age relaxations apply according to the guidelines. To be eligible, you must hold a master's degree in any discipline.