 HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

The HPSC Assistant Professor results 2025 has been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on the HPSC's official website at hpsc.gov.in. The results can be accessed online by using login information such as a roll number and date of birth. The results have been announced for a total of 2,424 openings.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 | hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the HPSC Assistant Professor results 2025. Applicants who took the exam can now view and get their results from HPSC's official website at hpsc.gov.in. The results can be accessed online by using login information such as a roll number and date of birth. Those who pass the written exam are eligible to move on to the next round of selection.

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025: How to download?

To download the result, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
International Men’s Day 2025: Why Men’s Silent Emotional Struggles Need Urgent Attention
International Men’s Day 2025: Why Men’s Silent Emotional Struggles Need Urgent Attention
Sensex Surges 513 Points To Close Above 85,000, Nifty Climbs 143 Points As IT Heavyweights Fuel Sharp Rebound
Sensex Surges 513 Points To Close Above 85,000, Nifty Climbs 143 Points As IT Heavyweights Fuel Sharp Rebound
'I Always Carry My Tiffin To Shoots. I Prefer Khichdi & Avoid Oily Food': Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ Exclusive
'I Always Carry My Tiffin To Shoots. I Prefer Khichdi & Avoid Oily Food': Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ Exclusive

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “HPSC Assistant Professor result 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the HPSC Assistant Professor result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the HPSC Assistant Professor result 2025 and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to check the Mathematics result

Access the Home Science result here

Click here for the Sanskrit result

Read Also
Tripura University Result 2025: Semester 2, 4, 6 Tentative Marksheet Out; Details Here
article-image

The HPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2025 exam was administered in two stages, on September 28 and October 12, 2025. The results have been revealed for a total of 2,424 jobs across multiple disciplines.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application fees

1. Male candidates (General category), including dependent sons of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana, and males from Backwards Classes (creamy layer) or other states must pay ₹1,000.

2. Female candidates (General category), including female dependents of ESM of Haryana and females from other states, must pay ₹250.

3. Candidates from SC, BC-A (non-creamy layer), BC-B (non-creamy layer), ESM categories of Haryana, and EWS must pay ₹250.

4. Persons with disabilities (PwD) of Haryana with 40% or more disability are exempt from paying the fee.

5. Fees can be paid through net banking, debit card, or credit card.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Aspirants must be at least 21 years old and no older than 42 as of February 15, 2025. Age relaxations apply according to the guidelines. To be eligible, you must hold a master's degree in any discipline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

India Gears Up For AI Impact Summit 2026 To Boost Student & Educator Productivity

India Gears Up For AI Impact Summit 2026 To Boost Student & Educator Productivity

Government Introduces ‘Yuva AI For All’ Course To Help Students Learn AI Basics For Free; Here's...

Government Introduces ‘Yuva AI For All’ Course To Help Students Learn AI Basics For Free; Here's...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid...

Tripura University Result 2025: Semester 2, 4, 6 Tentative Marksheet Out; Details Here

Tripura University Result 2025: Semester 2, 4, 6 Tentative Marksheet Out; Details Here