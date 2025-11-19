ICSI To Announce CSEET November 2025 Results Tomorrow At 2 PM; Here's How To Check

ICSI CSEET Result November 2025 | Official Website

ICSI CSEET Result November 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 results tomorrow, November 20, at 2 pm. The official notification confirms that the scorecards will be released for candidates who appeared for the exam conducted on November 8 and 10, 2025.

"The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 08th November, 2025 & 10th November, 2025 would be declared on Thursday, 20th November, 2025 at 02:00 PM," reads the notification.

Subject-Wise Mark Break-Up to Be Available Online

Along with the results, ICSI will release each candidate's subject-wise mark distribution on its official website, icsi.edu. Candidates can download their e-Result-cum-Marks Statement immediately after the announcement. The institute has clarified that no physical copies of the marks statement will be issued.

CSEET: Multiple Attempts for Aspiring Company Secretaries

CSEET is conducted four times a year: January, May, July, and November, providing more opportunities for aspirants to get into the Company Secretary course. The qualification is given the status of a postgraduate degree by the University Grants Commission and therefore carries academic weight as well as professional value in the CS course.

Conducted by ICSI, CSEET is the mandatory entrance test for becoming a Company Secretary aspirant, and tomorrow's result announcement will be crucial for thousands of candidates who are eagerly waiting for their next move in academics.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link ICSI CSEET Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the login details such as date of birth, roll number, and captcha

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the ICSI CSEET Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the ICSI CSEET Result 2025 and take a printout for future reference.