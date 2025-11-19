 MP News: JEE Main 2026 Registration To Close On November 27
NTA will release the exam city intimation slip in early January, followed by admit cards a few days before the exam.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
JEE Main 2026 Registration | Image: Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The registration window for JEE Main 2026 Session-1 is set to close on 27 November 2025, and engineering aspirants are being strongly advised to submit their forms before the deadline.

With thousands of students applying nationwide, late-evening server slowdowns and payment errors are common, making early submission essential. No fresh registrations will be allowed for the January session after the last date.

JEE mentor Kamal Sharma stressed the importance of completing the process early, saying:

“Every year, students miss the deadline due to website issues or incomplete documents. Indore aspirants should not wait for the last day. Completing the form early ensures peace of mind and prevents avoidable mistakes.”

What Students Need to Do

Aspirants must log in to the official JEE Main portal to:

Fill in personal and academic details

Upload photographs and signatures in the prescribed format

Complete online fee payment

Save the confirmation page

NTA will release the exam city intimation slip in early January, followed by admit cards a few days before the exam.

The JEE Main 2026 Session-1 exam will be held from 21 to 30 January 2026, and results are expected by mid-February.

