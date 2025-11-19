MP News: Government Mulls Over Better Jobs For Medal Winning Sportspersons | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government is reviewing the existing sports policy to provide better jobs as well as incentives to medal winning players of various levels, including national and international level.

The discussion is underway in this regard and the government is mulling over providing even class 2 government jobs to players based on their performance and achievements.

Earlier, sportspersons used to get class 3 government jobs. The policy is being reviewed so that it may add another feather in the cap of the state’s sports ecosystem.

“The effort is to include the good features of sports policies of other states. In this regard, sports policies of Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Government of India are being studied,” said a senior official of the sports department.

He added that earlier sportspersons had the grudge that despite giving high-level performance at national and international levels, they were considered only for class 3 level government jobs. But now it was being contemplated that along with class 3 jobs, sportspersons should also be considered for Class 2 government jobs on the basis of their performance and achievements.

Moreover, deliberations are underway to increase the monetary benefits given to players, like other states. This will help in creating a more sports-friendly ecosystem.

The new policy will be more broad-based with new features to promote sports.

The sports department official said that Madhya Pradesh had moved far ahead in sports. Earlier, the state’s ranking was 22nd and 23rd in sports but now it was enjoying third ranking.

‘Prize money less in MP’

Rubina Francis, who is international para-olympic player and Arjun awardee, said that in comparison to other states such as Haryana, medal winners of Madhya Pradesh got less prize money, which should be increased. “In comparison to other states, the prize money is one fourth in Madhya Pradesh,” she rued.

Well-known pole vault athlete Dev Meena said that the players of national and international level should get better government jobs.