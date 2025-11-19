 Bhopal News: BMC Officials Shift Homeless To Night Shelters; Commissioner Appeals For Public Support
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation intensified late-night field action on Tuesday after Commissioner Sanskriti Jain issued instructions to shift people sleeping on footpaths and roadside areas to designated night shelters.

Following the commissioner’s order, Zone Officers (ZOs) and Assistant Health Officers (AHOs) from all 21 zones patrolled their respective areas past 10 pm, urging homeless people to move to safer shelter facilities as temperatures continue to drop.

A major part of the inspection focused on Zones 4 and 5, which have a large number of public places and shelters. Intensive monitoring was also carried out in Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Hoshangabad Road, Kolar, Karond, Bhanpur, and BHEL areas.

The municipal staff also kept an eye on groups sitting near roadside bonfires to ensure no one spent the night outdoors in unsafe conditions. Zonal officer Rajendra Ahirwar, along with AHOs and officers from other zones, remained active in the field until late night.

article-image

Commissioner appeals for public support

Commissioner Jain appealed to social workers and volunteers to help bring the homeless and destitute to the city’s shelters. She also urged donors to contribute essential items directly to the shelters through the respective zonal officers, ensuring that those in need receive timely assistance.

