Bhopal News: Fraud Brothers Linked To Delhi Blast Ran Network In Old Bhopal | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The noose may tighten around Al-Falah University chancellor Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui and his brother Hamood after it emerged that the duo had another fraud case registered against them at Talaiya police station.

Sources said Jawad and two others had obtained anticipatory bail and later relief from court, but two of his aides involved went absconding. Talaiya police have now begun digging through old case files and records linked to their activities.

Hamood had a separate case registered against him at Shahjehanabad police station in 1999. A warrant was issued after he fled, and a reward of Rs 5000 was announced for his arrest. While Jawad has been arrested by ED in a money laundering case, Hamood was arrested by Indore police in old fraud cases registered against him at Mhow.

The developments come as Al-Falah University faces scrutiny following links with Delhi blast prime accused Dr. Umar-un-Nabi. Police said further action in both Bhopal cases will follow court directions.

Investigations suggest the brothers had built a wide-reaching fraud network across Old Bhopal s Muslim-majority neighbourhoods, including Shahjahanabad, Talaiya and surrounding areas. Presenting themselves as deeply religious and trustworthy, they allegedly won confidence of their own community. They lured people with promises of doubling their money through fake schemes, collected lakhs of rupees via agents and then fled.

Multiple agents

Hamood did not operate alone. Police say he had multiple agents in Bhopal who helped convince people to invest in his schemes. Many of these agents are believed to still be living in the city.

In Shahjahanabad case, several co-accused, who worked as agents in his fake investment chain, were named. Police are now examining whether these people were also involved in Talaiya case.