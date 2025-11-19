 MP News: Hawk Force Inspector Martyred In Gunbattle With Naxals; Encounter In Chhattisgarh Jungle
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
Bhopal/Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Inspector Ashish Sharma of Hawk Force Balaghat was martyred in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh jungles, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am, when forces acting on specific intelligence about a large group of armed Naxal cadres were moving into dense forests and firing erupted suddenly.

The critically injured inspector was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dongargarh area of Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, close to the site of the incident. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to wounds caused by excessive bleeding. An air ambulance was arranged for specialised treatment, but he passed away before he could be airlifted.

Special DG (Anti-Naxal) Pankaj Shrivastava said Sharma sustained multiple bullet injuries in thigh and abdomen while leading MP’s Hawk Force team in a combined operation with Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra police. The team recovered three weapons, INSAS rifle, self-loading rifle (SLR), and 303 rifle, along with other items belonging to Naxals.

Sharma, a recipient of two gallantry medals, had received an out-of-turn promotion earlier this year for his key role in a successful anti-Naxal operation that led to the elimination of three hardcore female Naxal cadres in Raunda forests of Balaghat district in February 2025.

CM pays tribute

Expressing grief, the Chief Minister said, “Today, Inspector Ashish Sharma of Madhya Pradesh Hawk Force laid his life in an encounter with Naxals. I pay my humble tribute to the martyr and my condolences are with bereaved family. During a joint anti-Naxal operation by Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra teams in Rajnandgaon forests, Sharma displayed exceptional bravery and courage.”

